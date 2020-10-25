Michael Jordan, Novant Health open second medical clinic amid coronavirus pandemic

“We are thrilled the North End community of Charlotte will have access to the same comprehensive care that is transforming lives at the Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic in west Charlotte,” said Carl Armato, CEO and president of Novant Health. “The impact of the first clinic has been measurable and if COVID-19 has taught us anything, it is the importance of having accessible, safe and quality care in communities that need it most. Michael Jordan’s commitment to improving the health of our communities, and society, is deep-rooted. We’re so grateful to be his partner in bringing care and resources to those who would otherwise be without.”