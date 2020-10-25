Man found shot dead in Bessemer parking lot

By WBRC Staff | October 25, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 6:25 PM

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a Bessemer parking lot Sunday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a call of shots fired around 2:28 Sunday in the 4800 block of Academy Court. Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times lying in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide. At this time no suspects have been identified or arrests made.

