Indiana police are searching for two missing sisters last seen in Alabama

SHERIDAN, Ind. (WBRC) - The Sheridan Police Department in Indiana is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two young girls.
The missing girls are Savannah Mirrah Mills, 12, and Racheal Maria Mills, 10. According to police, the girls were taken from their home in Sheridan, Indiana and last seen Saturday, Oct. 24 at10 p.m. in the Eclectic, Alabama area with their non-custodial mom, Dona Garcia.
Authorities say they may be traveling in a 2005 blue Ford Explorer with an Alabama tag, 5040BD4.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabout of Savannah and Racheal Mills, please contact the Sheridan Police Department at (317) 773-1282 or call 911.
