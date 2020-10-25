How to safely celebrate Halloween during a pandemic

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Because COVID-19 is still as dangerous as whatever goes bump in the night, it’s important to protect your family while celebrating Halloween.
Dr. Kre Johnson of Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics said as a mother, she understood the importance of making memories, even during a pandemic.
“We can make trick-or-treating happen this year by being very creative. Going to Boo at the Zoo, or a fall festival. Somewhere that’s outside where you can distance and make it fun that way.”
Dr. Kre said to limit face-to-face interactions, so traditional house-to-house trick-or-treating may be too risky.
“To go to someone’s door, and to look down in that bucket [of candy], we are way within our 6-foot limit,” Dr. Kre said about adhering to social distancing guidelines.
Also, favor outside events and wear a mask. Dr. Kre suggested you bring along hand sanitizer to public events and use it as often as possible.
For those who prefer to stay home, Dr. Kre suggested doing activities like a virtual costume showcase with family, pumpkin carving, or a candy hunt.
Dr. Kre also suggested families set up a table outside their homes with a disposable table cloth, covered with treats or goodie bags.
When it’s time to clean up, grab the entire tablecloth, and toss it out.
“This is a year that you can start some new traditions for your family, take them on into years to come, and make it such that Halloween is totally different but it’s fun and it’s safe,” Dr. Kre said.
