Virtual 846 Breathe Series

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 846 Breathe Series is a race, walk, activity event designed to honor George Floyd who was killed by a former Minneapolis police officer. Floyd died in eight minutes and 46 seconds.
The 846 Breathe Series is a virtual event on October 25 that anyone in the world can join and participate in. Your choice for completing the distance is to run, walk, hike, skate, or rollerblade. You can even swim 8.46 laps. The choice is yours. Organizers say, “Your choice may be to address this event from a time perspective. What will you do in eight minutes and forty-six seconds to make a difference in your life or in the lives of others?”
The premise is to show why you breathe.
The race benefits the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, museum and educational research center.
