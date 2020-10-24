WBRC Sideline: Week 9 scores

WBRC Sideline: Week 9 scores
WBRC Sideline (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | October 23, 2020 at 11:39 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 11:39 PM

Abbeville 32, G.W. Long 13

Addison 49, Sulligent 0

Alabama Christian Academy 32, Bullock County 14

Alexandria 24, Leeds 9

Aliceville 39, Winston County 38

American Christian Academy 49, West Blocton 14

Andalusia def. Carroll-Ozark, forfeit

Anniston 28, Cleburne County 0

Ariton 40, Cottonwood 6

Ashville 51, Fultondale 21

Athens 31, Decatur 17

Austin 49, Bob Jones 7

B.B. Comer 30, Randolph County 0

B.T. Washington 36, Ashford 8

Benjamin Russell 46, Calera 20

Berry 43, Meek 6

Bibb County 69, Holt 24

Brantley 53, Florala 36

Briarwood Christian 28, Homewood 6

Brilliant 21, Marion County 20

Brooks 30, Wilson 7

Carver-Montgomery 39, Russell County 0

Catholic-Montgomery 52, Goshen 6

Cedar Bluff 47, Coosa Christian 20

Central - Clay County 33, Tallassee 0

Central Coosa def. Calhoun, forfeit

Central-Florence 13, Deshler 12

Chickasaw 48, Excel 24

Clay-Chalkville 49, Huffman 20

Clements 74, Elkmont 40

Crenshaw Christian Academy 35, Edgewood Academy 17

Crossville def. Douglas, forfeit

Cullman 30, Muscle Shoals 29

Dadeville 41, Beulah 0

Dale County 21, Straughn 15, 2OT

Daleville def. Providence Christian, forfeit

Daphne 50, Baker 25

Demopolis 49, Selma 34

Donoho def. Talladega County Central, forfeit

Dothan 35, Smiths Station 31

East Lawrence 31, Colbert Heights 15

Elba 40, Houston County 19

Enterprise 38, Auburn 27

Escambia Academy 36, Southern Academy 6

Etowah 33, Sweet Water 20

Etowah def. Dora, forfeit

Eufaula 42, Sidney Lanier 6

Fairfield 47, Cordova 0

Fairhope 45, Alma Bryant 19

Fairview def. Sardis, forfeit

Faith Academy 33, B.C. Rain 0

Fruitdale def. Southern Choctaw, forfeit

Fyffe 54, Asbury 0

Geneva County 48, Zion Chapel 13

Georgiana 38, McKenzie 33

Geraldine 19, Collinsville 14

Glenwood 26, Pike Liberal Arts 7

Gordo def. Curry, forfeit

Greensboro def. Prattville Christian Academy, forfeit

Grissom 31, Florence 6

Guntersville 59, West Point 28

Hale County 42, Northside 21

Hamilton 14, Fayette County 2

Hanceville 36, Section 8

Handley 52, White Plains 0

Hartselle 51, Buckhorn 13

Hayden 35, Winfield 27

Headland def. Charles Henderson, forfeit

Hewitt-Trussville 51, Oak Mountain 21

Highland Home 42, Thorsby 14

Hillcrest 33, Bessemer City 8

Hillcrest-Evergreen 34, Cottage Hill 14

Holtville 31, Sylacauga 27

Houston Academy 21, New Brockton 14

Hubbard 47, Shoals Christian 0

Hueytown def. Paul Bryant, forfeit

Ider 48, Whitesburg Christian 30

Isabella 46, Luverne 40, OT

J.B. Pennington 38, Susan Moore 7

J.U. Blacksher def. Greene County, forfeit

Jackson 16, Escambia County 6

Jackson Academy 35, Sparta Academy 20

Jacksonville 30, Cherokee County 8

James Clemens 49, Albertville 7

Keith 32, J.F. Shields 0

LaFayette 39, Vincent 19

Lamar County 19, Cold Springs 13

Lanett 48, Horseshoe Bend 6

Lawrence County 42, Brewer 8

Leroy 41, Washington County 14

Lincoln 20, Moody 13

Locust Fork 37, West End 18

Macon-East 56, Springwood School 12

Madison Academy 41, St. John Paul II Catholic 13

Madison County 31, Westminster Christian Academy 29

Maplesville 57, Autaugaville 14

Marengo def. Ellwood Christian Academy, forfeit

Mary Montgomery def. Davidson, forfeit

Millry 51, McIntosh 22

Minor 22, Jackson Olin 13

Monroe Academy 40, Tuscaloosa Academy 33

Montevallo 27, Dallas County 20

Montgomery Academy 46, Monroe County 6

Morgan Academy 45, Fort Dale Academy 14

Mountain Brook 35, Chelsea 21

Navarre, Fla. 16, Andalusia 14

North Jackson 33, New Hope 28

North Sand Mountain 12, Falkville 7

Northridge 26, McAdory 7

Notasulga 35, Verbena 7

Oakman def. Tarrant, forfeit

Ohatchee 56, Weaver 6

Opelika 35, Park Crossing 7

Oxford 49, Fort Payne 14

Pelham 41, Chilton County 7

Pell City def. Scottsboro, forfeit

Phil Campbell 28, Danville 21

Phillips-Bear Creek 41, Vina 12

Pickens County 26, South Lamar 6

Piedmont 27, Walter Wellborn 21

Pike County 21, Reeltown 20

Pike Road 35, Greenville 7

Pinson Valley 55, Jasper 34

Pleasant Valley 8, Glencoe 0

Prattville 31, Jeff Davis 14

Ragland 27, Victory Chr. 14

Ranburne 27, Fayetteville 21

Randolph School 47, DAR 0

Red Bay 30, Colbert County 14

Red Level 8, Pleasant Home 6

Robert E. Lee 33, Valley 7

Robertsdale 14, Baldwin County 6

Saint Luke’s Episcopal 49, Orange Beach 40

Saks 28, Hokes Bluff 7

Samson 21, Kinston 14

Saraland 41, Citronelle 7

Shades Valley 50, Woodlawn 0

Shelby County 34, Jemison 6

Slocomb 21, Wicksburg 20

Spain Park 35, Tuscaloosa County 34

Spanish Fort 28, McGill-Toolen 21

Sparkman 48, Huntsville 13

Spring Garden 40, West Morgan 22

Springville 35, Arab 34

St. James 35, Geneva 20

St. Paul’s 29, LeFlore 0

Stanhope Elmore 23, Wetumpka 13

Sweet Water def. Choctaw County, forfeit

Sylvania 43, East Limestone 40

Talladega 66, Elmore County 29

Tanner 50, Pisgah 26

Theodore 49, Foley 17

Thomasville 46, Southside-Selma 6

Thompson 39, Hoover 23

Trinity Presbyterian 37, Childersburg 6

UMS-Wright 40, Elberta 7

Valley Head 41, Sumiton Christian 6

Vestavia Hills 45, Gadsden 7

Vigor 21, St. Michael Catholic 7

W.S. Neal def. Opp, forfeit

Wenonah 21, John Carroll Catholic 7

West Limestone 41, Priceville 14

Wilcox Academy 16, Autauga Academy 15

Winterboro 25, Woodland 15

Woodville 54, Appalachian 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Flomaton vs. T.R. Miller, ccd.

Gaston vs. Westbrook Christian, ccd.

Loachapoka vs. Barbour County, ccd.

R.C. Hatch vs. A.L. Johnson, ccd.

West Morgan vs. Rogers, ccd.

Wilcox Central vs. Sumter Central High School, ccd.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.