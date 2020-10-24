WBRC Sideline: Week 9 scores

Abbeville 32, G.W. Long 13
Addison 49, Sulligent 0
Alabama Christian Academy 32, Bullock County 14
Alexandria 24, Leeds 9
Aliceville 39, Winston County 38
American Christian Academy 49, West Blocton 14
Andalusia def. Carroll-Ozark, forfeit
Anniston 28, Cleburne County 0
Ariton 40, Cottonwood 6
Ashville 51, Fultondale 21
Athens 31, Decatur 17
Austin 49, Bob Jones 7
B.B. Comer 30, Randolph County 0
B.T. Washington 36, Ashford 8
Benjamin Russell 46, Calera 20
Berry 43, Meek 6
Bibb County 69, Holt 24
Brantley 53, Florala 36
Briarwood Christian 28, Homewood 6
Brilliant 21, Marion County 20
Brooks 30, Wilson 7
Carver-Montgomery 39, Russell County 0
Catholic-Montgomery 52, Goshen 6
Cedar Bluff 47, Coosa Christian 20
Central - Clay County 33, Tallassee 0
Central Coosa def. Calhoun, forfeit
Central-Florence 13, Deshler 12
Chickasaw 48, Excel 24
Clay-Chalkville 49, Huffman 20
Clements 74, Elkmont 40
Crenshaw Christian Academy 35, Edgewood Academy 17
Crossville def. Douglas, forfeit
Cullman 30, Muscle Shoals 29
Dadeville 41, Beulah 0
Dale County 21, Straughn 15, 2OT
Daleville def. Providence Christian, forfeit
Daphne 50, Baker 25
Demopolis 49, Selma 34
Donoho def. Talladega County Central, forfeit
Dothan 35, Smiths Station 31
East Lawrence 31, Colbert Heights 15
Elba 40, Houston County 19
Enterprise 38, Auburn 27
Escambia Academy 36, Southern Academy 6
Etowah 33, Sweet Water 20
Etowah def. Dora, forfeit
Eufaula 42, Sidney Lanier 6
Fairfield 47, Cordova 0
Fairhope 45, Alma Bryant 19
Fairview def. Sardis, forfeit
Faith Academy 33, B.C. Rain 0
Fruitdale def. Southern Choctaw, forfeit
Fyffe 54, Asbury 0
Geneva County 48, Zion Chapel 13
Georgiana 38, McKenzie 33
Geraldine 19, Collinsville 14
Glenwood 26, Pike Liberal Arts 7
Gordo def. Curry, forfeit
Greensboro def. Prattville Christian Academy, forfeit
Grissom 31, Florence 6
Guntersville 59, West Point 28
Hale County 42, Northside 21
Hamilton 14, Fayette County 2
Hanceville 36, Section 8
Handley 52, White Plains 0
Hartselle 51, Buckhorn 13
Hayden 35, Winfield 27
Headland def. Charles Henderson, forfeit
Hewitt-Trussville 51, Oak Mountain 21
Highland Home 42, Thorsby 14
Hillcrest 33, Bessemer City 8
Hillcrest-Evergreen 34, Cottage Hill 14
Holtville 31, Sylacauga 27
Houston Academy 21, New Brockton 14
Hubbard 47, Shoals Christian 0
Hueytown def. Paul Bryant, forfeit
Ider 48, Whitesburg Christian 30
Isabella 46, Luverne 40, OT
J.B. Pennington 38, Susan Moore 7
J.U. Blacksher def. Greene County, forfeit
Jackson 16, Escambia County 6
Jackson Academy 35, Sparta Academy 20
Jacksonville 30, Cherokee County 8
James Clemens 49, Albertville 7
Keith 32, J.F. Shields 0
LaFayette 39, Vincent 19
Lamar County 19, Cold Springs 13
Lanett 48, Horseshoe Bend 6
Lawrence County 42, Brewer 8
Leroy 41, Washington County 14
Lincoln 20, Moody 13
Locust Fork 37, West End 18
Macon-East 56, Springwood School 12
Madison Academy 41, St. John Paul II Catholic 13
Madison County 31, Westminster Christian Academy 29
Maplesville 57, Autaugaville 14
Marengo def. Ellwood Christian Academy, forfeit
Mary Montgomery def. Davidson, forfeit
Millry 51, McIntosh 22
Minor 22, Jackson Olin 13
Monroe Academy 40, Tuscaloosa Academy 33
Montevallo 27, Dallas County 20
Montgomery Academy 46, Monroe County 6
Morgan Academy 45, Fort Dale Academy 14
Mountain Brook 35, Chelsea 21
Navarre, Fla. 16, Andalusia 14
North Jackson 33, New Hope 28
North Sand Mountain 12, Falkville 7
Northridge 26, McAdory 7
Notasulga 35, Verbena 7
Oakman def. Tarrant, forfeit
Ohatchee 56, Weaver 6
Opelika 35, Park Crossing 7
Oxford 49, Fort Payne 14
Pelham 41, Chilton County 7
Pell City def. Scottsboro, forfeit
Phil Campbell 28, Danville 21
Phillips-Bear Creek 41, Vina 12
Pickens County 26, South Lamar 6
Piedmont 27, Walter Wellborn 21
Pike County 21, Reeltown 20
Pike Road 35, Greenville 7
Pinson Valley 55, Jasper 34
Pleasant Valley 8, Glencoe 0
Prattville 31, Jeff Davis 14
Ragland 27, Victory Chr. 14
Ranburne 27, Fayetteville 21
Randolph School 47, DAR 0
Red Bay 30, Colbert County 14
Red Level 8, Pleasant Home 6
Robert E. Lee 33, Valley 7
Robertsdale 14, Baldwin County 6
Saint Luke’s Episcopal 49, Orange Beach 40
Saks 28, Hokes Bluff 7
Samson 21, Kinston 14
Saraland 41, Citronelle 7
Shades Valley 50, Woodlawn 0
Shelby County 34, Jemison 6
Slocomb 21, Wicksburg 20
Spain Park 35, Tuscaloosa County 34
Spanish Fort 28, McGill-Toolen 21
Sparkman 48, Huntsville 13
Spring Garden 40, West Morgan 22
Springville 35, Arab 34
St. James 35, Geneva 20
St. Paul’s 29, LeFlore 0
Stanhope Elmore 23, Wetumpka 13
Sweet Water def. Choctaw County, forfeit
Sylvania 43, East Limestone 40
Talladega 66, Elmore County 29
Tanner 50, Pisgah 26
Theodore 49, Foley 17
Thomasville 46, Southside-Selma 6
Thompson 39, Hoover 23
Trinity Presbyterian 37, Childersburg 6
UMS-Wright 40, Elberta 7
Valley Head 41, Sumiton Christian 6
Vestavia Hills 45, Gadsden 7
Vigor 21, St. Michael Catholic 7
W.S. Neal def. Opp, forfeit
Wenonah 21, John Carroll Catholic 7
West Limestone 41, Priceville 14
Wilcox Academy 16, Autauga Academy 15
Winterboro 25, Woodland 15
Woodville 54, Appalachian 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Flomaton vs. T.R. Miller, ccd.
Gaston vs. Westbrook Christian, ccd.
Loachapoka vs. Barbour County, ccd.
R.C. Hatch vs. A.L. Johnson, ccd.
West Morgan vs. Rogers, ccd.
Wilcox Central vs. Sumter Central High School, ccd.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.