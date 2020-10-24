Saturday Morning Weather

All this is, of course, dependent on the action in The Tropics where satellite and surface observations indicate that a broad area of low pressure has redeveloped just south of Grand Cayman Island. Shower and thunderstorm activity continues to increase in organization, and environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for further development. A tropical depression will likely form during the next day or two while the low drifts toward the northwest or north. The system could move near western Cuba by Sunday and move slowly across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early next week.