Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The cold front which is moving through the area this morning will slowly progress south by tonight which will end our rain chances for all but East and Southeast Alabama by tomorrow. Although most areas will see rain today, drier conditions return Sunday.
Rain chances will return for North and Northwest Alabama by Monday with at least a chances for rain through Tuesday with the lowest chances for rain in East Alabama. Moisture will, however continue increasing through Wednesday as Tropical Air moves in from the Caribbean Sea. This will allow for increasing rain chances through at least Thursday. The best rain chances will likely return Wednesday and Thursday before drier air moves back into the region late Thursday and Friday.
The air may become increasingly unstable during the mid-week period especially in South Alabama with instability spreading east during the day Thursday before diminishing late Thursday and Friday.
All this is, of course, dependent on the action in The Tropics where satellite and surface observations indicate that a broad area of low pressure has redeveloped just south of Grand Cayman Island. Shower and thunderstorm activity continues to increase in organization, and environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for further development. A tropical depression will likely form during the next day or two while the low drifts toward the northwest or north. The system could move near western Cuba by Sunday and move slowly across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early next week.
There is an 80% chance for storm formation over the next 48 hours and a 90% chance over the next five days. Stay tuned.
