Officer injured in pursuit of 3 Hoover car burglary suspects

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Three car burglary suspects have been arrested following a pursuit that began in Hoover and injured an officer before ending Birmingham.
At 3:00 a.m. Friday morning, Hoover police officers responded to a call of three males breaking into cars at the Barrington Apartment Homes on Summer Place Parkway. When the officers approached the suspects, they ran and jumped into a Hyundai Elantra in the parking lot. One officer and two marked police cars were struck by the vehicle as it fled.
According to officers, a traffic stop was attempted, but the suspects continued to flee the scene and led law enforcement on a pursuit through Homewood and into Birmingham where they were eventually stopped.
The suspect’s vehicle became disabled on Fourth Avenue South near 14th Street South when all three jumped out and ran. They were then captured by Birmingham PD.
The two adults, 18-year-old Deeric Mikell Lewis and 18-year-old Jermaine Williams, have been transferred to the Jefferson County Jail and are held on bonds totaling $20,000 each. The third suspect is a juvenile and was transferred to Jefferson County Family Court.
The injured officer was treated and released for minor injuries at UAB.
