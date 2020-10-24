Mini home makeovers on a budget

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -All houses need some extra attention from time to time.
Even if you are not planning to put your home on the market soon, you want to keep your property in tip-top shape. With many people home quarantining during the pandemic, this might be a good time to do these repairs.
WAFF spoke to LeJuan George, the Senior Business Development Officer at Redstone Federal Credit Union.
He offered these tips that won’t cost a lot of money but will reap benefits in the long run.
- Fix the Leaks. A drip may seem unimportant, but every drop of wasted water cost you money.
- Repair damaged walls, doors, steps, or anyplace in disrepair from repeated usage. Don’t let this become a safety issue.
- Paint. A new coat is an inexpensive way to update and redecorate a room.
- Update your flooring. Don’t ignore chipping tile, permanently stained carpet, or outdated vinyl. Like new paint, some new flooring does wonders for your home’s appearance.
Another great tip he offered: ask a store manager if they can offer you a discount.
He said many businesses are struggling to stay open and they may be willing to work out a deal with you.
