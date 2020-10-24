Man receives mental evaluation after shooting at JeffCo Deputies in PInson

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - A man whose family says he may require mental health assistance, is being evaluated after shooting at Jefferson COunty Sheriff’s Deputies late Saturday morning.
Deputies arrived at the 8200 block of West Hill Rd in Pinson around 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning after receiving calls of a person firing a weapon in the area.
When deputies arrived at the scene, a man began shooting at them. Deputies called for assistance and were able to get the man into custody without any injuries.
Law enforcement made contact with the man’s family, who said he may need mental health assistance. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.