Long lines in the rain for absentee voting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For another Saturday, hundreds of people showed up to the Jefferson County Courthouse to cast an absentee voting ballot.
Even with the rain pouring down, the line of voters filled Linn Park in downtown Birmingham. The Jefferson County Commission approved two courthouses to be open for absentee voting on Oct. 17th and 24th. The Bessemer Courthouse was also open on both Saturdays.
Several different groups, including a dance team, were at Linn Park entertaining people in line while waiting to vote.
With D2 Line Dancing, Desi Keith said his group wanted to show support on such an important day.
“We don’t want no one to get deterred the day of November 3rd because of long lines,” said Keith. “If I can’t come because my work shift doesn’t allow me to be at the polls at the allotted times, at least I can come on a Saturday morning or afternoon and vote,” said Keith.
