Investigation underway after Lee Co. man shot dead following apparent argument

LEE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of man following an apparent argument during a gathering Friday night.
Deputies received a 911 call around 8:30 Friday night of shots fired in the 8000 block of US Hwy 29 N. Deputies arrived at the residence to find a man identified as 47-year-old William Schwarz shot dead. According to authorities, Schwarz received gunshot wounds and other injuries.
A preliminary investigation revealed that there was a gathering at the residence when an argument occurred. Schwarz reportedly left and returned with a gun and began firing at the individuals. Gunfire was exchanged when Schwarz was shot and killed. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lee Co. Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with information concerning the case is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651,
