Auburn comes out with win against Ole Miss in back-and-forth battle

OXFORD, Miss. (WSFA) - It was a back-and-forth battle between the Auburn Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels Saturday. But in the end, Auburn came out on top 35-28.
The Tigers, looking to redeem themselves after a loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, would finish the game with 462 yards of offense.
The Tigers would strike first. Defensive back Roger McCreary would intercept a throw from Rebels quarterback Matt Corral.
With a little over two minutes left in the first quarter, freshman running back Tank Bigsby would run the ball to the endzone for a four-yard touchdown.
The Tigers were heading into the 2nd quarter with a 7-0 lead.
However, the Rebels would respond. Corral would find wide receiver Elijah Moore for a six yard touchdown.
It wouldn’t take long for the Tigers to answer. Quarterback Bo Nix would make his way to the endzone for a four-yard touchdown.
Auburn was in the lead 14-7. But, the Rebels would strike again before the quarter was over.
With less than four minutes left in the second quarter, Corral would find the endzone for a five-yard touchdown.
Auburn and Ole Miss were tied 14-14 going into halftime.
The Rebels would strike first in the third quarter. With a little over seven minutes left in the quarter, Corral would run the ball 10 yards for a touchdown.
The Tigers would answer before the quarter was over. Running back Shaun Shivers would run for a one-yard touchdown.
The Tigers and the Rebels were all tied up 21-21 going into the fourth quarter.
Bigsby would continue to show what he is made off. He would run the ball 18-yards for his second touchdown of the game.
However, after a bad snap, the Tigers PAT attempt was no good.
With 10:12 left in the game, Auburn had the lead 27-21.
But, Ole Miss would answer. Running back Jerrion Early would run five yards for a touchdown. Kicker Luke Logan’s kick for the extra point was good.
With 5:43 left in the game, the Rebels were in the lead 28-27.
The Tigers would answer one last time. With a little over one minute left in the game, Nix would find wide receiver Seth Williams for a 42-yard touchdown.
Nix would connect with Williams again for the two- point conversion.
The Tigers would come out with the victory 35-28.
Quarterback Bo Nix would come out of the game with 238 passing yards and one touchdown. Bigsby led the Tigers with 129 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
The Tigers are now 3-2 this season. They return home next Saturday to face the LSU Tigers with kick at 2:30 p.m.
