Shelby Co. Deputies: Ditsy Daisy Boutique fire suspicious, 2 people arrested

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Sylacauga man and woman were arrested in connection to a boutique fire in Chelsea in 2019.
On December 8, 2019, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Shelby County 911 received reports of a fire at the Ditsy Daisy Boutique at 16383 US Hwy 280.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Chelsea Fire Department responded to the fire. A preliminary investigation determined the cause of the fire was suspicious.
Recently investigators signed warrants in connection with the investigation. Cynthia Michelle Butts, 32 years old from Sylacauga, was charged with Arson 2nd and Criminal Mischief 1st with bonds totaling $25,000. Terry Noil Parnell, 61 years old of Sylacauga, was charged with Hindering Prosecution with a $10,000 bond.
Both surrendered to the Shelby County Jail on October 22, 2020, and were released on bond the same day.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with additional information about the case to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 670-6000. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777, or on their website at www.crimestoppersmetroal.com.
