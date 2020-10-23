1 person killed after accident with school bus in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed Friday morning after an accident with a school bus in the Welti Community in Cullman County.
The victim was not a student.
Ed Roberson, the CFO for Cullman County Schools, said the bus driver is an EMT and tried to help save the driver.
Cullman County Superintendent Shane Barnette tells WBRC that 17 children were on the bus, one was taken to a hospital as a precaution and another student was taken by his parents to be evaluated. Both are doing good and the bus driver and the other students are OK.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.