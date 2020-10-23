Northport man charged with rape and incest

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Northport man has been charged with rape and incest following an investigation that spanned several months.
Investigators with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force arrested Pedro Castro Castro October 1.
Authorities were first contacted in February by social workers who reported a pregnant teenager may have been a victim of sexual abuse.
The teen’s daughter was born with severe birth defects in July and died at a Birmingham hospital two weeks later.
The investigation revealed that the deceased newborn’s mother and father were blood relatives.
Once results from tests were returned, Castro was arrested and booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail with bond set at $30,000 for the second-degree rape charge and $15,000 for the incest charge.
