McWane Science Center offers relief for families struggling with distance learning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - McWane Science Center is offering on-site Learning Labs to provide students in grades 1-6 with a safe, supervised environment in which they can attend their virtual or remote classes.
Learning Labs are available beginning Nov. 2, and registration is open. Cost per child is $300 per week. Financial assistance is available for those who qualify, McWane officials say. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of a couple of short weeks during the holidays.
McWane officials say all children are required to wear masks, and social distancing is practiced throughout the museum. McWane follows a regimented cleaning and disinfecting protocol.
You can register at this link.
