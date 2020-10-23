First Alert for rain Friday night into Saturday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting the day off dry and very warm for this time of the year. Most of us are seeing temperatures in the 60s. First Alert AccuTrack is showing some clouds around but we remain dry. We are watching a cold front that’s currently producing showers and a few storms in parts of the Central United States. This front will approach our area late tonight into tomorrow morning giving us a chance for scattered showers and a few storms. We should stay dry this morning with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the lower 80s this afternoon. We can’t rule out a 30% chance of widely scattered showers this afternoon. Best chance to see rain will likely occur along and west of I-65. If you have evening plans such as watching a high school football game or attending the UAB Football game, I would plan for a mostly dry evening with temperatures slowly cooling into the 70s. Our best chance for rain will likely occur in west Alabama after 10 p.m.