First Alert for rain Friday night into Saturday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting the day off dry and very warm for this time of the year. Most of us are seeing temperatures in the 60s. First Alert AccuTrack is showing some clouds around but we remain dry. We are watching a cold front that’s currently producing showers and a few storms in parts of the Central United States. This front will approach our area late tonight into tomorrow morning giving us a chance for scattered showers and a few storms. We should stay dry this morning with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the lower 80s this afternoon. We can’t rule out a 30% chance of widely scattered showers this afternoon. Best chance to see rain will likely occur along and west of I-65. If you have evening plans such as watching a high school football game or attending the UAB Football game, I would plan for a mostly dry evening with temperatures slowly cooling into the 70s. Our best chance for rain will likely occur in west Alabama after 10 p.m.
First Alert For Rain Tonight: A line of showers and perhaps a few embedded thunderstorms will likely move into Central Alabama tonight into Saturday morning. Heavy rain and some gusty winds are possible, but we are not expecting any severe weather across our area. Rain will likely sweep through Central Alabama Saturday morning and moving into Georgia by Saturday afternoon. Best chance to see rain will likely occur before noon Saturday. Saturday afternoon will likely remain partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. A stray shower will be possible late in the day, but the best chance for an isolated shower or storm will likely occur in east Alabama.
Sunday’s Forecast: Sunday is shaping up to be mostly dry and slightly warmer than Saturday. We will likely start out the day with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Plan for a partly cloudy sky with an isolated shower possible mainly in east Alabama. Most locations will remain dry Sunday afternoon.
Warm Start to Next Week: Next week is looking warm and fairly muggy for this time of the year. The final week of October will give way to highs in the lower 80s and lows in the 60s. Monday is shaping up to be dry with a partly cloudy sky. We’ll introduce small rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons as southerly flow increases humidity levels and the chance for isolated showers.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing will be the arrival of a strong cold front by the middle and end of next week. Rain chances look to really ramp up Wednesday night and continue into next Thursday. It remains too early to determine if we will see strong storms during this time period. We should know more by early next week. Temperatures are forecast to drop below average by next weekend as high temperatures cool into the upper 60s and lower 70s. The depth of cool air and the exact timing of the rain remains questionable this far out in time. I do think we’ll see cooler air arrive as we begin the month of November.
Tropical Update: We continue to watch two tropical systems in the Atlantic. Hurricane Epsilon continues to spin in the central Atlantic as it moves northwards away from Bermuda and the United States. it is a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds up to 85 mph. We are also watching a tropical wave in the Caribbean that has a medium chance to develop once it emerges over Cuba and approaches the Bahamas. I doubt this system will develop into a strong storm, but it could produce rainy conditions across parts of Florida going into the weekend and early next week. The next name in the Greek alphabet is Zeta. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.
