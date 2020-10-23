Fire demonstration educates people on home sprinkler systems

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Fire College and Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue teamed up Friday to educate people on ways to protect their homes and property from fires.
On Friday, they held a public demonstration in the Lowe’s parking lot to show the difference having a sprinkler system can make if there’s a fire in your home.
The first demonstration involved a room with a fire that also had a fire sprinkler system. The sprinkler came on in less than a minute and flames and smoke showed.
They started a fire in a second room with furniture, but no sprinkler system. Firefighters let it burn for more than three minutes.
The Alabama Fire College and Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue held the demonstration to promote legislation passed by the Alabama state legislature in 2017. It allows residential plumbers to get training and certification to install fire sprinklers in homes.
Some homes along the Gulf Coast and one in Cullman have been built with sprinklers in them according to Matt Russell, executive director of the Alabama Fire College.
The chemical makeup of most furniture is similar to gasoline, so they can burn out of control quickly.
An in-home sprinkler can help save property and give people more time to escape house fires.
"Nine of the ten states with the highest fatality rate are in the South. Alabama being one of them. And what the Alabama Fire College, Alabama Fire Service and Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office is attempting to raise the awareness by doing these demonstrations,” Russell said.
He added 10 plumbers in Alabama are currently trained and licensed to install residential sprinklers in the state.
For more information on in home sprinkler systems and how to get training on their installation, you can call the Alabama Fire College at 1-800-241-2467.
