Crews on scene of fatal house fire in Huffman area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene early Friday morning of a house fire that officials have confirmed includes a fatality.
The home is near the Huffman area at East Haven Drive NE and Hartford Drive. Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo confirms a woman died in the fire. A second person was transported to St. Vincent’s and is in critical condition.
Carrillo says most of the heavy fire and smoke was interior.
“Basically what we have here is heavy smoke conditions and in any fire situation that’s what’s most detrimental to the people that are still in the home,” said Carrillo.
The scene started around 4 a.m. and remains active around 5 a.m.
More details are not known at this time. We will update this story when more information is released.
