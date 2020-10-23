Contact tracing at the University of Montevallo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Universities in Alabama are doing all they can to stay on top of the coronavirus. Schools have reported a lower outbreak of the infectious disease.
Doctors say one key factor in slowing the spread is contact tracing after someone has tested positive.
The University of Montevallo in Shelby County has reported about 93 students who tested positive to date. 84 have recovered. But they quarantined about 155.
133 students have been cleared.
And staying on top of those numbers falls on one woman, Janna Sutherland. Sutherland is the COVID-19 Case Manager for the University of Montevallo. Her job is to get the results of their Sentinel testing and then move quickly.
“Once I get those results, I get those students. I get them isolated off campus or a special location on campus, especially if they are international,” Sutherland said.
But, then Sutherland, who is a counselor, has the bigger job of then locating those who might have come into contact with those students. “It is very important and it has to happen quickly because you don’t have 30 minutes per person to spend when you have a mini outbreak or isolated outbreak,” Sutherland said.
A key is gaining the trust of those who came into contact with an infected person to cooperate with the university and to take action to prevent the spread of the virus. That is not always easy.
“Some students are panicked, worried if they will blamed by friends if they rat their friends out. Their parents might be concerned if they didn’t protect themselves,” Sutherland said.
Sutherland uses her counseling skills to gain the trust of the person. Calling them back to give them time to let the news sink in and then talk to them again. “The University does a good job of reminding students we are in this together,” Sutherland said.
Sutherland and the University of Montevallo are concerned about the Thanksgiving break. Students will be go to distance learning until end of the year after the holiday.
But, the campus will remain open and students can take part in their courses from their dorm rooms. The school plans to operate its own re-entry program next semester testing students for their return to campus after the Christmas holiday.
