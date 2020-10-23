BCSO confirms plane crash in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - UPDATE: According to Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, a plane involved in a crash in Foley is a US Naval aircraft.
No civilians were injured on the ground.
DOD and Navy personnel will be handling the investigation and will provide further updates.
Fire officials in Foley have confirmed a plane crash Friday evening.
According to officials, the plane hit a house and two cars.
The crash occurred on Mansion Street.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s office said a home was also on fire.
According to the Baldwin County School System, the Magnolia Springs School was not damaged by the crash.
Multiple witnesses tell FOX10 News that multiple police and fire units are on the scene. One witness tells us that the smoke from the home has been contained.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.