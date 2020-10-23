Alabama Supreme Court: Jeffco School Board employees do owe tax in Irondale

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Supreme Court of Alabama has ruled Jefferson County School Board employees who provide services in Irondale will have to pay the city’s occupational tax.
The Jefferson County Board of Education and several of its employees filed suit against paying the tax. The Board and its employees argued public-school employees are exempt from the occupational tax because, they say, they provide an essential government service.
The court ruled the importance of a state employee’s role, even a role as important as a public-school employee, does not remove that employee’s obligation to pay a duly owed occupational tax.
The court ruled in favor of the City of Irondale.
