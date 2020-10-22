West Alabama Works donates $380,000+ to Tuscaloosa Co. Schools

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama Works will present the Tuscaloosa County School System with a $389,440 check on Thursday. It will be used for career technical education.
This huge donation was made possible by West Alabama Works' POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) grants, awarded by the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The Chief Operating Officer said Career technical education is the basis for workforce pipeline, giving West Alabama’s students the best possible chance at success by training them in in-demand fields while in high school. Students can receive training for many of the region’s most competitive and highest paying jobs.
Over 90 percent of CTE students graduate from high school, which is 15 percent higher than the national average, according to the Association for Career and Technical Education. The Brookwood Career Tech Annex offers courses in modern manufacturing, automotive technology, healthcare and hospitality, and will host today’s check ceremony at 3:30 p.m.
