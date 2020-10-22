Talladega College announces new partnership with USDA

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - A big economic boost for one of Alabama’s historically Black colleges as Talladega College announced a new $3 million partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture Thursday.
The money will be used to complete the school’s new student activity center and residence hall.
The college already received two loans through the USDA’s rural development community facilities partnership for the buildings, and USDA leaders were on hand to see the progress.
“We make announcements and we see the beginning, but it’s so nice not just to see the building but to see the campus, to see the students, the leadership that is being developed here. These are our future leaders and I am so proud we are able to partner with Talladega College to make it happen,” said USDA Deputy Undersecretary for Rural Development Bette Brand.
