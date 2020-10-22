Student with autism scores touchdown for West Blocton Middle School

Zac Glaze, the Oak Grove HS Athletic Director said, “We were notified pre-game that they wanted to do it and were happy to be a part. I am a strong believer in football being an avenue to help young people fulfill dreams. I’m sure that score provided so much confidence for that young man. Sports are so special, they can take a kid that is struggling with confidence, self esteem, etc. and completely change how they act and react to different situations. I wish that young man the best, and was honored to be on the field when he scored his first touchdown! This game is so special, and I’m grateful he is being able to be a part of it and fulfill his dreams.”