Student with autism scores touchdown for West Blocton Middle School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - They are the plays that can rock a football stadium. The plays where both teams come together to help out one special player, and the crowd sheds happy tears.
Matthew Avans is a 7th grader at West Blocton Middle School. Matthew is a player on the football team. He also has autism.
During the recent home game against Oak Grove Middle School, Avans was able to score a touchdown for West Blocton with the visiting team helping out.
You can even see one Oak Grove player dive to defend the play.
Avans' teammates and players from Oak Grove all came over to congratulate him after the play.
Zac Glaze, the Oak Grove HS Athletic Director said, “We were notified pre-game that they wanted to do it and were happy to be a part. I am a strong believer in football being an avenue to help young people fulfill dreams. I’m sure that score provided so much confidence for that young man. Sports are so special, they can take a kid that is struggling with confidence, self esteem, etc. and completely change how they act and react to different situations. I wish that young man the best, and was honored to be on the field when he scored his first touchdown! This game is so special, and I’m grateful he is being able to be a part of it and fulfill his dreams.”
Avans was even awarded the GOAT necklace. A great moment!
