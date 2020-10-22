State nuring home leaders react to AARP COVID dashboard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New COVID-19 data released by AARP shows a concerning picture of the state of nursing homes in Alabama. AARP created its own COVID-19 dashboard and in every category, Alabama numbers are worse than the national average, but state nursing home leaders don’t feel the data tells the whole story.
The dashboard has 5 major categories including nursing home deaths, patient cases, staff cases, PPE supply and staffing shortages. AARP pulled data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services from the last four-week reporting period and found there was one COVID-19 death for every 100 nursing home residents, compared to the national average of .5 deaths. It found that 35 percent of nursing homes in the state did not have a full 1 week supply of PPE, that’s higher than the national average of 25 percent. It found that 5.2 cases for every 100 residents in Alabama compared to the national average of 2.5 cases. For staff, there were 4.6 reported cases for every 100 residents compared to the national average of 2.5. It also found that 45.6% of nursing homes in Alabama had a staff shortages compared to the national average of nearly 30 percent.
But state nursing home leaders were critical of the data, calling it incomplete and lacking context.
“A nursing home doesn’t have more than a week’s supply, but what you may not know is that the nursing home is part of a larger group of nursing homes where the PPE is kept at a central warehouse,” said John Matson, Alabama Nursing Home Association, “This doesn’t take into account the type of individuals that are cared for. Alabama nursing homes care for individuals that have a higher medical acuity level.”
Leaders say they continue to make progress in fighting COVID-19 in nursing homes.
“We worked very hard since COVID began. First to keep it out of our facilities and once there were cases that started coming into Alabama started doing out best to treat those individuals and eradicate COVID. We’ve seen a lot of nursing homes go COVID free or just have one or two cases. So they’re making tremendous progress. What that proves is that what we’re doing works,” said Matson.
State nursing home officials say COVID-19 data is reported to 6 entities including federal and state agencies and officials at the local level. There is no state COVID-19 dashboard for nursing home data and leaders say the decision to create one would come from ADPH.
