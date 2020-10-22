State nuring home leaders react to AARP COVID dashboard

The dashboard has 5 major categories including nursing home deaths, patient cases, staff cases, PPE supply and staffing shortages. AARP pulled data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services from the last four-week reporting period and found there was one COVID-19 death for every 100 nursing home residents, compared to the national average of .5 deaths. It found that 35 percent of nursing homes in the state did not have a full 1 week supply of PPE, that’s higher than the national average of 25 percent. It found that 5.2 cases for every 100 residents in Alabama compared to the national average of 2.5 cases. For staff, there were 4.6 reported cases for every 100 residents compared to the national average of 2.5. It also found that 45.6% of nursing homes in Alabama had a staff shortages compared to the national average of nearly 30 percent.