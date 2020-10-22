Search underway for 2 women in Bankhead National Forest

DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Alabama Sheriff’s Office is conducting a search and rescue operation for two women within Bankhead National Forest.
Around 9:15 Wednesday night the Sheriff’s office created a post on their Facebook page that they were searching for two adult females in the area.
They say the search includes ground teams and aviation support with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency - ALEA Aviation Unit.
There are dozens of entry points to the park and 90 miles worth of trails to cover. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s office, rescue teams started their search at the Randolph Trail Head.
