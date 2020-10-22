Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Erin Rose!
Erin is a senior at Pleasant Valley High School with a 3.91 GPA. She is a member of FCA, Beta Club, Yearbook, and multiple varsity sports teams. Outside of school, she volunteers her time through Ambassadors of Earth, church youth missions and Vacation Bible School. Her drive to help others always shows in her actions.
Erin, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
