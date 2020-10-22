Police: Suspect in custody after shooting at law enforcement in West Ala.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police say a man is in custody after shooting at law enforcement officers Wednesday night.
Capt. Jack Kennedy says a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputy and a Woodstock police officer were called to the 11000 block of Apple Valley Road in McCalla around 9 p.m. When they arrived the suspect fired numerous shots toward them.
There have not been many details released, but no authorities were injured. The suspect was taken into custody “a short time later.”
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.
