Off-duty B’ham officer hits 17-year-old pedestrian

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 17-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle driven by an off-duty Birmingham police officer in Center Point Thursday night.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the intersection of Centerpoint Parkway and 13th Avenue NE around 6:30 Thursday night. According to reports the off-duty officer was driving home in his personal vehicle when a 17-year-old wearing dark clothing ran out into the road.
The juvenile was transported to Children’s hospital. His injuries are reported to be serious.
The incident is being investigated by Jefferson County. The officer involved is reported to be cooperating with the investigation.
