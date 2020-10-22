Man suspected of shooting at officers in Tuscaloosa Co. listed in critical condition

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officers from Woodstock PD and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office were shot at while responding to a domestic disturbance with a gun at a home in the 11000 block of Apple Valley Road in McCalla Wednesday night.
“The suspect threatened his wife and son prior to law enforcement arrival,” said Capt. Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.
Neighbors didn’t know anything was wrong until the shooting started just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.
John Faulkner has lived in the neighborhood since 1969. He said he’s heard shooting in the area before, but never like what happened there last night.
“It was like 10 or 20 shots. It sounded to be one right after another,” Faulkner explained.
Officers said more than 30 rounds were fired by the homeowner as the first two officers on scene took cover. Investigators say those two officers did not return fire. They could not immediately find him before backup arrived on scene, according to Sellers.
“Once other officers arrived on scene, the suspect shot himself in the head. He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition and is still being treated,” said Capt. Sellers.
If his condition improves and he’s released from the hospital, he’ll be formally charged with two counts of attempted murder. Investigators are not releasing his name at this time.
