Fultondale’s Barking at the Moon festival held on Halloween

FUTLONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Fultondale’s annual Barking at the Moon Festival is coming up.
This year it will be held on Halloween from 1pm-5pm at Bark Park on 2398 Stouts Road.
The event will be outside and spread out to allow a good time while also practicing social distancing.
The BAMA Air Dogs will return with 4 performances.
There will also be trick-or-treating stations for the kids to visit and get prepackaged goodies from various church and civic groups. The famous kids and dog costume contest will also return this year.
