First Alert for a stray shower Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! It is a warm start to the day with temperatures mostly in the 60s. We should be waking up with temperatures in the lower 50s for October 22nd. First Alert AccuTrack is showing us dry with a few clouds across our state. We continue to watch a disturbance in parts of south Georgia and Florida that is producing spotty showers this morning. Some of this moisture will try to make its way into Alabama later today giving us some extra clouds and a very small chance for a stray shower. I think most of us stay dry this afternoon with only a 10% chance for rain. Plan for a partly cloudy sky with highs in the low to mid 80s. We should see southeasterly winds today at 5-10 mph. Humidity levels will remain fairly high for this time of the year, but it won’t be extremely muggy today.