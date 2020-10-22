First Alert for a stray shower Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! It is a warm start to the day with temperatures mostly in the 60s. We should be waking up with temperatures in the lower 50s for October 22nd. First Alert AccuTrack is showing us dry with a few clouds across our state. We continue to watch a disturbance in parts of south Georgia and Florida that is producing spotty showers this morning. Some of this moisture will try to make its way into Alabama later today giving us some extra clouds and a very small chance for a stray shower. I think most of us stay dry this afternoon with only a 10% chance for rain. Plan for a partly cloudy sky with highs in the low to mid 80s. We should see southeasterly winds today at 5-10 mph. Humidity levels will remain fairly high for this time of the year, but it won’t be extremely muggy today.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival for scattered showers and storms going into Friday and Saturday. We’ll start Friday off with a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid 60s. By Friday afternoon, clouds will likely increase giving way to scattered showers across west Alabama as an approaching cold front inches closer to Alabama. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 80s with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Severe weather is not expected tomorrow, but we can’t rule out some locally heavy rain and some gusty winds.
Weekend Forecast: Latest model runs are hinting that our greatest chance to see rain over the next three days could occur during the first half of Saturday as a weak cold front moves through our state. I’ve increased our rain chances to 50% with our best chance to see rain before 2 PM. We will trend a few degrees cooler as the weak cold front moves through our area with highs in the mid to upper 70s. I think most of us will stay dry Saturday evening. Sunday will likely end up mostly dry with only a 20% chance for an isolated shower. Temperatures are forecast to start in the low to mid 60s Sunday morning with highs approaching 80°F.
First Alert For Warm Temperatures Next Week: Most of next week is trending warm as we wait on a significant cold front that could move through our area by October 29-30, 2020. Afternoon temperatures are forecast to remain 5-10 degrees above average with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will also trend warm with temperatures in the 60s. Rain chances remain low Monday-Wednesday as high pressure prevents rain from moving into our area from the west. Our rain chances could really ramp up next Thursday and Friday as a strong cold front moves through our area. Odds are increasing we could see temperatures drop below average by next weekend if the cold front finds a way to move through our state. Time will only tell. Plan for several changes in the forecast for next week as we fine tune this complicated weather pattern.
Tropical Update: Hurricane Epsilon gave us a show yesterday as it rapidly intensified into a major hurricane. Winds this morning are at 110 mph making it a Category 2 hurricane. Epsilon became the fourth major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season yesterday. The good news about Epsilon is that will likely stay east of Bermuda and will not impact the United States. While the center of Epsilon will not impact Bermuda, they will still see tropical storm conditions later today. The only indirect problems Epsilon can pose is a rip current threat along the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coast over the next couple of days. We continue to watch the western Caribbean that has a low chance for tropical formation over the next five days. Models do not indicate a lot of development with this system. Hurricane season officially ends in the Atlantic on November 30th.
Have a safe Thursday!
