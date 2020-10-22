Fairfield City School leaders offer hands-on learning opportunity for students

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Fairfield School leaders are taking students beyond the classroom to learn work skills. Students in the Health Science program are getting real-world experience by helping the football team.
“I learned to tape ankles, wrists. I learned how to do an injury evaluation,” said Andre Jones, Junior.
Students are learning the best practices for athletic COVID safety and learning athletic training methods.
“If we have down time we go over certain injuries we have on the team. We talk about what they think we need to change with the rehab," said Peyton Lee, Athletic Trainer, Fairfield High Preparatory School
It’s important knowledge as rising seniors chart their path beyond the high school.
“At first I wanted to be in business and when I started doing this. I thought maybe this. It’s not hard, but it’s not easy either," said Jones.
“I want them to know you don’t have to be a doctor. You don’t have to be a nurse. You can be anything you want to be any vocational, trade school, all the way up to a medical degree," said Lee, “A lot of kids are learning about careers that they wouldn’t necessarily think about without this course.”
Students also leave the course with job certification credit so after graduation they could head right to work.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.