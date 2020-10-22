The dark side works for the Sylacauga H.S. marching aggie band

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s more about the music and a transformation than it is about being a villain for the Sylacauga High School Marching Aggie Band.
This fall, the band is putting on a show called “The Dark Side of Disney” during halftime. The Marching Aggie Band has 64 members this year and is under the direction of Samuel Childs.
“This is just a great group,” said Childs. “Everyone is dealing with adversity, but this group of kids is special. They are the highlight of my day, and to see them handle this situation with the pandemic is just real impressive. Despite the odds they are working and performing to support and entertain our team and fans.”
The band is playing Disney favorites on the gridiron, such as Frozen II’s “Into the Unknown,” to “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from Little Mermaid and culminating with “I Can See the Light” from Tangled. In all the Marching Aggie Band is performing seven songs during its show.
The band is also gearing up to visit Disney World and perform at one of the theme parks' daily parades in April of 2021.
Fortunately, you do not have to wait that long to see this band in action, the Sylacauga H.S. Marching Aggie Band will be in the spotlight Friday on WBRC and Sideline following game three of the World Series as our Band of the Week.
