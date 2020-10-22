COVID cases force a Blount Co. school to close until Nov. 3

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Blount County school is dismissing early Thursday, October 22 in response to positive COVID-19 cases and a number of students who are in quarantine.
Southeastern School will dismiss at 11:30am. All students will go to remote learning through November 2nd.
The school will be closed to students and parents until face-to-face learning resumes on Tuesday, November 3rd.
All basketball and football games scheduled for this week have been cancelled. The school lunchroom will serve meals to remote and blended students on Monday and Wednesday. Meals will be served at regularly scheduled times in car rider line fashion.
All faculty and staff will work a regular schedule.
