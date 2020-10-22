BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jeh Jeh was live at Bizarre the Coffee Bar Thursday, located at 217 22nd Street North, to talk about a cool musical and tasty event.
The Caribbean Culture Music Food and Fun is part of National Jamaican Jerk Day, which was approved by the USA National Day Archives.
Birmingham, AL will host the 1st National Jamaican Jerk Day on Oct, 24 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
The event is Hosted By: Slayyy Queen & Rich Muzic
Outside, Social Distancing, Masks are required, and there will be Hand sanitizer stations
For More info call 205-427-0710.
