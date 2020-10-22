Brookwood Career Tech program gets largest donation in its history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brookwood High School’s new career tech program is young by most standards, but it has already made a huge impact.
A check for more than $389,000 will go a long way in supporting Brookwood High School’s Career Tech program.
“A lot of people say donation. We say investment. We’re really investing in the training of the workforce of tomorrow,” explained Donny Jones, COO Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.
The donation is made possible through West Alabama Works' POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) grants.
More than 800 students have completed programs in the four years since the old Brookwood High School was refurbished into a career tech facility. Some of this money will go towards replenishing funds used to complete the phase two expansion here.
“We had already built the logistics center. Phase two enabled us to complete the modern manufacturing facility, health science and then hospitality and tourism,” according to Dennis Duncan, Director of Career Tech Education for Tuscaloosa County Schools.
There is already a dual enrollment modern manufacturing program between the Brookwood career tech program and Shelton State Community College that will soon allow students here to graduate from High School and attain a college degree at the same time.
