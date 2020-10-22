Alabama health leaders believe Alabama could see new surge in COVID-19 cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Could Alabama be on the verge of another surge in COVID-19 patients and deaths? Numbers are increasing in cases and hospitalizations. They are under control so far.
BamaTracker takes the number daily from the Alabama Department of Public Health. A 14-day average for positivity rate for Alabama is 16%. Over seven days in Jefferson County has been getting about 130 cases per day.
The last two weeks or so there have been increasing number of confirmed positive coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. It’s a trend that has the close attention of state health leaders.
“These are indications that make us worry we could be at the beginning of another surge this fall,” Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson said.
Wilson and other state doctors said if those numbers are increasing now, they fear it could be even worse as families get together in the coming months for the holiday seasons if those families fail to do what they need to do to protect each other.
“I think a lot of people are letting their guard down. I think people are also getting accustomed to the high numbers we are seeing,” Wilson said.
Wilson said people need to continue to practice social distancing and wearing face masks. The county health officer says Jefferson County is seeing that in public, but he questions if people are not doing all they can in private gatherings.
“The last thing you want to is spreading this disease to someone you really love and then have them get into serious trouble with this,” Wilson said.
Wilson said the reason they continue to watch these numbers and preach about safety precautions - he believes there is a fear hospitals could be overwhelmed.
