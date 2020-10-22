Ala. Sec. of State ‘confident’ in election integrity process ahead of election day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When it comes to the integrity of the upcoming general election in Alabama, Secretary of State John Merrill is very confident there will not be any issues.
Despite the government saying this week that Russia and Iran are trying to interfere with U.S. elections, Merrill says that hasn’t happened in Alabama. He says the state’s voting and voter registration systems are very secure with some of those systems using two-factor authentication.
Merrill says no vulnerabilities have been exposed that would put the state at risk. Merrill wants the over three million registered voters in Alabama to know that their information and the voting process are safe.
“We are very confident that things are going to go right and well because we’ve been preparing for this for a couple of years now, not just in the last couple of months but for a couple of years. And the successful administration of the election in Alabama will be one to be looked at as a model for other states in the Union,” Merrill said.
Merrill says the state is working with its federal partners like the FBI and CIA to make sure elections are secure.
This week, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked a lower court’s order that would have allowed curbside voting in counties prepared to offer it during the upcoming election. Secretary Merrill calls the ruling a win for election integrity and security for the people of Alabama.
