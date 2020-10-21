With Medicare enrollment open, advocates offer information on supplemental plans

“These programs help thousands of Alabama’s seniors live better and more productive lives each year,” Brown said. “By providing Medicare assistance and counseling through the State Health Insurance Assistance Program to ensure our seniors have the Medicare supplement plan that best meets their needs, and with our SenioRx program, which helps ensure that no senior has to choose between prescription drugs and other essential needs, we strive to see to it that our senior population has the tools they need to take control of their health.”