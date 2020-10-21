White House Coronavirus Task Force Weekly Report-Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The White House Coronavirus Task Force Weekly report on Alabama shows an increase in confirmed positive COVID 19 Cases.
Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama Public Health Officer was not surprised by what was in the report. He understands the state is seeing an increase in confirmed cases and hospitalizations. His message remains the same; keep those face coverings on and socially distance.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force Weekly Report said there are concerns in Alabama. Alabama is listed in the Red Zone due to the high number of new cases and ranks 22nd for highest in country with new cases.
Alabama is listed in the Orange Zone for test Positivity. That’s 13th highest in the country.
The three counties with the most new cases are Jefferson, Tuscaloosa and Madison Counties.
“Even though our numbers now are better than there were a couple of months ago. We have seen an uptick in cases,” Dr. Harris said.
The Task Force made several recommendations for Alabama.
Alabama must continue with mask wearing, physical distancing, avoiding crowds in public and social gatherings in private.
Continue surveillance of asymptomatic spread among K-12 staff, college students and nursing home staffs.
The tasks force stressed the need to report testing results and the number conducted.
“They strongly advocated the use of face coverings as well. Whether or not a mandate is in place, face covering should be worn by all Alabamians,” Dr Harris said.
Like the report suggested, Dr. Harris is also concerned about social gatherings in the coming months. “Because of fatigue, being coup up and they want to see other people. We are all social people and it’s hard to be by yourself,” Harris said.
Dr. Harris continues to say Alabamians must continue to take the steps to protect themselves and family.
