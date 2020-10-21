UAB treating an increased number of COVID-19 patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As of Wednesday, Oct. 21, UAB Hospital is caring for 73 inpatients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
It’s far less than the summer peak of 123 patients, but it’s an increase from the recent weekly averages of 55 or 60 patients.
UAB treated 70 patients Tuesday, Oct. 20.
73 patients means 73 patients receiving in-hospital, bed-specific care. These are patients who are either very sick, unable to get better, or potentially unable to survive without medical attention and care.
The patient count is taken every morning and is a snapshot in time. It includes any patient currently admitted to the hospital who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
While inpatient numbers have decreased at UAB Hospital, infectious disease experts still encourage the public to wear masks, socially distance when possible, and wash your hands.
