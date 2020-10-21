‘This is nothing to play with’: Alabama great Trent Richardson said he and family had COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama and NFL running back Trent Richardson said he wants everyone to take COVID-19 seriously and make sure to get tested for the virus.
Richardson said he got COVID-19 along with his 6-year-old son and other family members. He said his son had headaches. Richardson lost his sense of taste, smell and voice. He had fever and headaches.
Richardson said it was so difficult for him for his small child to get sick and because he was sick, he could not take care of him.
Richardson spoke at Legion Field Wednesday as part of a push in Birmingham and Jefferson County to get tested and stop the spread of COVID-19.
He and one of his sons took a test in front of the media to show how quickly it can be administered. He said it tickled, but it did not hurt.
Richardson said people do not need to take for granted all of the testing available in Birmingham or across Jefferson County.
Richardson and doctors with the Jefferson County Health Department reminded people it’s also flu season.
Birmingham City Councilman William Parker said he and city leaders are going to double and triple down on COVID-10 testing and stopping the spread of the virus.
To schedule a test call 205-92-COVID (that’s 205-922-6843).
Richardson said his company is behind some of the testing.
