School COVID Dashboard set to roll out next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey says the COVID school Dashboard will be released at the end of next week.
When the dashboard is live it will give a COVID snapshot of each school district in the state. Dr. Mackey says as they have worked to compile our data - and compare it to national COVID data - he says schools don’t appear to be COVID super spreader sites.
“Schools are not only not super spreaders. Schools are doing a good job," said Dr. Mackey.
State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey applauded school leaders for efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19
“What we’ve seen during the day is that students have been good about wearing their masks," said Dr. Mackey, “And that’s why even for students who don’t have symptoms and have not tested positive we continue to put in place mitigation efforts like wearing masks and social distancing.”
And once the statewide school COVID dashboard is available next week - people will have a chance to take a closer look at those numbers. Dr. Mackey says in the meantime, leaders are following ADPH data on positivity rates for children between 5 - 17 which sits at 8.1 percent up from 7.5 percent around this time last month.
“We’re looking at that obviously - that’s extremely important data, but we’re also looking inside a school building. How many students tested positive during that week," said Dr. Mackey.
The dashboard information will be released as districts enter one of the more challenging parts of the year and as local districts move to bring more students into classrooms.
“It’s going to be a challenge as we get into the winter months - everything is done inside. It gets more difficult to each lunch outside," said Dr. Mackey, "Continue to work through those issues. We at the state department continue to leave that as a local decision.”
The Alabama High School Athletic Association released updated guidance for school leaders and coaches to use for the winter sports season.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.