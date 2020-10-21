Researchers say your chances of surviving COVID-19 are better now than when the pandemic started

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Experts said your chances of surviving COVID-19 are better now than they were at the beginning of the pandemic.
The number of people who die from COVID-19 is going down. Researchers believe that’s due in part to improvements in treatment.
But they also said it’s too soon to celebrate.
“We’ve learned a lot of the last 6 to 8 months about how to manage the low oxygen levels and the difficulty breathing. We’ve also gotten some new medications. The President is a good example of that,” said Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases at UAB, Dr. Michael Saag.
New research shows mortality rates have dropped among hospitalized patients by 18 percent since the pandemic started.
But some question if death rates have dropped because of better patient care, or because of who is now getting the virus.
“The number of cases being reported among younger people, who as we know don’t get as sick, so that makes the denominator grow in terms of the number of cases, while the numerator, that is the number of deaths are actually coming down as well,” Dr. Saag explained.
And while this new data may be somewhat of a silver lining in this pandemic, doctors say this doesn’t mean the virus is less of threat.
“Overall cases are going up and we’re starting to surge again. It’s beginning to look a lot like July 4th and I’m worried that we’re headed towards some real trouble into November. So, while the odds may be in your favor of not dying, you don’t know which course you’re going to have,” Dr. Saag said.
Dr. Saag added people are starting to let their guards down because of COVID-fatigue, but he says now is not the time to become complacent.
He said the fact of the matter is many people are still dying from this virus, and there’s no way to tell who will have the best outcomes.
