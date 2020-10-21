Pleasant Grove family recovering from devastating house fire

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - A family in Pleasant Grove is recovering from a devastating house fire.
The Walton family lost their home and their pet on Oct 14.
Jaden Walton is the quarterback for the Pleasant Grove Middle School football team. When his teammate, Jordan Smith, heard about the fire Jordan donated all of his birthday money to the family.
It was a gesture that brought Jaden’s mom to tears.
“It touched my heart that a baby would do that,” said Rynetta Walton. “All his birthday money. It was a big deal.”
Walton says right now they need clothes the most. They need men’s sizes small and 3X and women’s XL, 2X, 3X, 4X.
You can drop off donations at Pleasant Grove High School.
