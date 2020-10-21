Losing Anniston city council candidates file suit over election results

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Two losing candidates in Anniston’s October 6th city council runoff have filed suit to challenge the election results.
Ward 3 incumbent Ben Little lost to challenger Ciara Smith, and challenger Angela Fears lost to Ward 1 incumbent Jay Jenkins.
Monday they filed suit alleging the city council has relationships with the county commission which call the fairness of the election into question. They also have questions about voting machines and a voting place that opened later than scheduled.
Little claimed a machine at that precinct already had numbers logged on even before the first vote was cast. They alleged voter suppression and violations of voting rights.
“There were many people who were inconvenienced. They were deprived the right and privileges to be given the opportunity to have a fair election or a fair campaign,” Fears told WBRC.
We reached out to councilors-elect Jay Jenkins and Ciara Smith. Smith did not immediately return our message. Jenkins calls the allegations “predictable and unfounded.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.