Local families search for safer options this Halloween

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Halloween is just 10 days away, and the Alabama Department of Public Health is encouraging families to find safe activities for kids.
Local parents said they believe their kids can still have a happy Halloween while staying safe.
Connie Collins is looking forward to Halloween this year despite the looming pandemic.
“We’re going to dress up, have a costume contest, we’re catering the meal, it’s going to be inside and outside, have a fire pit and just spend some time together,” Collins said.
She said she and her friends put a lot of thought into what this year’s Halloween celebration would look like.
“We’re going to keep the numbers small, and by catering the meal it’s going to be good for not everybody bringing a dish, we’ll just already have a meal prepared for us and be there and being inside and outside we feel like that will be a safe way for us to be able to enjoy the fellowship,” Collins explained.
Meanwhile, David and Stephanie Gallahan said they’re going to let their boys go trick-or-treating, but they will be taking extra precautions. They said want their 4 and 6-year-old boys to have Halloween memories, but they also want them to take this pandemic seriously.
“We don’t need to act like it’s not happening because I don’t want to disrespect people that believe in a different way.' So, I may not have the same thought process but we still want to abide by what people are asking you to do,” Gallahan said.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said events like traditional trick-or-treating and crowded indoor events like haunted houses are high risk activities.
The department recommends low risk activities like virtual costume contest or having outdoor parties where you can be socially distanced.
